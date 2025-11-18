VIDEO: Browns Legend Bernie Kosar ‘Feeling Good’ After Liver Transplant

Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar told fans that he is “feeling good” after receiving a new liver on Monday.

Just last week, Kosar told fans that he had undergone several “aggressive” procedures to stop internal bleeding as he waited on the transplant list due to his diagnosis of cirrhosis of the liver.

But this week, the 61-year-old football legend says he has had his transplant, says all is going well, and looks forward to taking on “the rest of this week and the rest of our lives,” TMZ reported.

“So, as bad as I’m feeling and as much help and support as I could use from you today, please support us and all the other people that are so worse off than me,” Kosar said last week ahead of his transplant operation. “God bless you.”

Kosar began his football career at the University of Miami from 1982 to 1984. Then he played for the NFL for 12 seasons, starting in 1985, most of them with the Browns. He was selected by the Browns in the 1995 NFL supplemental draft and led the Browns to three AFC championship games. The Browns released him in 1993, but after the Dallas Cowboys picked him up, he won his only Super Bowl ring that year. He closed out his career with two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Kosar ended his NFL career with 1,994 completions in 3,365 attempts for 23,301 yards and 124 touchdowns, 87 interceptions, and five rushing touchdowns. He also set the record for the most consecutive completed passes without an interception, a mark finally broken by Tom Brady in 2020.

