U.S. Marshals Offer Reward for Information About Missing VA High School Coach Travis Turner

The U.S. Marshals Service has now issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Virginia high school football coach Travis Turner, who is facing child pornography charges in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

The Marshals Service is urging members of the public to report any information they might have to 911, the Virginia State Police, or the USMS tips line (1-877-WANTED2), according to the New York Post.

Late last month, police went looking for Turner, who is the head coach at Union High School, to interview him in an investigation that was not initially advertised. But just as police were on their way to his home on Nov. 20, they were told that Turner, armed with a firearm, had run off into the woods behind his house.

“The last known contact the family had with Travis occurred on or about Thursday, Nov. 20, after he left his residence to walk in the woods with a firearm,” the Turner family’s attorney, Adrian Collins, said in a statement, according to WJLA-TV.

“He is believed to have entered a heavily wooded and mountainous area. At which point, no warrants had been issued for his arrest,” the attorney added.

Officials later reported that Turner is suspected of possessing child porn and also of soliciting a minor. Turner was facing five counts of child pornography and another five of soliciting a minor via a computer.

There seems to have been repercussions in the investigation, as well. The school district has reported that one employee has been suspended in connection with the case. However, the school will not release further details on the suspension.

The school has already moved to delete Turner’s name from the school website.

Turner’s wife, Leslie, has also deleted her social media in light of the allegations.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston