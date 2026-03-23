A college baseball game in Michigan erupted into an all-out brawl on Sunday, with both teams trading blows on the field after the pitcher tagged a baserunner.

The violent brawl erupted between the Central Michigan Chippewas and Toledo Rockets at Keilitz Field in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, when Toledo left fielder Luke Walton hit a slow tapper up the first base line, which Central Michigan pitcher Max Hammond, per Larry Brown Sports, fielded.

Hammond applied the tag, which wound up being more of a shove and sent Walton to the ground. Naturally, Walton took offense to this and both benches cleared. Hammond looked more than ready to fight, but cooler heads prevailed before Hammond and Walton were both ejected. The Chippewas ultimately got the last laugh. While Toledo rallied to tie the game in the ninth inning, Central Michigan ultimately won 6-5 in 11 innings.

The brawl comes just a little over two months after a flag football tournament in Arizona descended into a chaos as players, parents, and spectators took to blows on the field. The incident occurred in Mesa in January when a fight broke out between 20 players on two youth football flag teams that only escalated once parents and spectators got involved, per ABC News.

Off-duty officers at the tournament reported that about 100 people were fighting on a soccer field, and they requested multiple units to respond. Police believe that during one of the games, about 10 players from each team began to fight. Parents and spectators also got involved, escalating the fight further.

Roughly 70 officers from the Mesa, Gilbert, Queen Creek, and MCSO police departments were needed to break up the fight in over 45 minutes. All remaining tournament games and events were canceled, and no serious injuries were reported.

“It was crazy. It was hard to get out. It took like ten, fifteen minutes just to get out of there,” one 15-year-old told the outlet.