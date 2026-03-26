Nolte: Media Spread Hoax that Trans Women Can’t Compete in Olympics When They Can — as Men

The corporate media are deliberately spreading the disinformation that trans women athletes have been banned from competing in the Olympics.

That is an absolute lie.

Just a quick aside… trans women are, in reality, men pretending to be women.

Trans women are guys.

Dudes in dresses.

Transvestites.

On Thursday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) came to its senses and put an end to biological men competing against women in the Olympics.

“Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females,” read the IOC’s long overdue statement.

So, at least for the time being, we’ve seen the end of this, of Olympic-sponsored woman-battering awarded with gold medals.

Ah, but one thing we can always count on when the crazed left is hit with a setback is a robust round of lying from their allies in the corporate media. Since I do not reward fake news with traffic, I will not link these headlines, but trust me when I tell you that these lies are already everywhere…

The AP: “Transgender women athletes banned from women’s Olympic events by new IOC policy.”

That’s a lie. Nothing is stopping transgender women from competing in the Olympics as what they are, which is men.

U.S. News: “Transgender Women Athletes Banned From Women’s Olympic Events by New IOC Policy.”

That’s another lie. See above.

ESPN: “Transgender women banned from Olympics by new IOC policy.”

Yet another lie. See above the above.

CNN: “Transgender women athletes banned from Olympics by new IOC policy on female eligibility.”

Ditto.

NBC: “Transgender women banned from Olympics by new IOC policy.”

Ditto.

Politico: “Olympics bans transgender athletes from women’s sports.”

Politico is trying to be slick. Because it’s a good dog, it wants to use the term “ban” and “transgender,” but this headline is also a lie because a transgender man (who is a woman) can compete as a woman under the exact same guidelines as any woman, which means no testosterone shots, etc. So no one is stopping all transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. Only transgender women are banned — you know, because they are guys.

CBS News got it technically correct while still seeking to mislead, which appears to be The Bari Weiss Way: “Transgender women athletes banned from women’s Olympic events by new IOC policy.”

That’s technically true. Nevertheless, in a sane world, the headline would read…

“Olympics Ends Policy that Allowed Men to Cheat Against Women.”

If you are a man who chooses to identify as a woman, nothing is stopping you from competing in the Olympics. But like all men, you must compete as a man. You can no longer cheat your way into the Olympics at the expense of a slot or a medal that should’ve gone to a woman.

Imagine how demented one must be to defend biological men — with all their born advantages — competing against women.

Nothing, though, ever makes the left back off. They are demonic in their pursuit to destroy all that is good and right.

You know, a few weeks back, I saw a documentary about the world’s greatest female chess player. Her name is Judit Polgár, and she is amazing and deserves every award and accolade she has won, as well as her place in history.

But she is also proof beyond any doubt of the vast and insurmountable biological differences between men and women.

In the hundred or so year history of recorded grandmaster chess, Polgár is the only woman to rank in the top ten in the world. (Only three women have ever made the top 100!) She is the only woman to achieve a grandmaster rating of 2700. She is the only woman to make it to the final stage of the World Chess Championship. She is the only woman to have ever won a (single) game against the current-ranked number-one player in the world.

Polgár is extraordinary. She’s remarkable. She’s also a unicorn, because of this simple, undeniable fact: there is something in human biology that makes men superior to women at the game of chess.

Through no one’s fault, we are different, and to ignore that difference is an act of cruelty, cheating, and erasure of real women.

The fake media want us to believe that this ruling from the Olympics, which is basic decency and reality based on science, is an act of bigotry. Yes, these people would rather see a man legally beat the shit out of a woman on worldwide TV than admit they were wrong.