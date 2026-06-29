NBA Player Malik Beasley Indicted for Allegedly Fixing His Own Stat Lines for Bettors

Former Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons player Malik Beasley has been indicted on charges of gambling in connection with an investigation into a sports betting scheme.

Federal investigators say that Beasley and former NBA player Ed Davis worked together to tailor Beasley’s performance on the court during Beasley’s 2023-24 season with the Bucks to win bets they made, according to TMZ Sports.

Investigators added that the scheme was launched to help Beasley get out of the gambling debts he had incurred, including a loan made to him by Davis.

The pair of former players are facing charges of sports bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, honest services fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The NBA had also launched an investigation into the charges after reports of unusual betting activity were made to league officials. If the league takes action, it could ban Beasley from pro basketball for life.

Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, says the former player is fully cooperating with investigators. But he had also claimed last year that his client was no longer a target in the federal gambling investigation.

Beasley is not currently playing in the NBA and was last in the league at the end of the 2025 season, when he was with the Pistons. This year, he has been playing in the Puerto Rican Baloncesto Superior Nacional league for the Cangrejeros de Santurce team of San Juan.

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