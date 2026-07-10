Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Reportedly Involved in Physical Altercation

Two longtime teammates reportedly duked it out on a practice court at a Las Vegas hotel on Friday.

According to ESPN NBA reporter Shams Charania, “Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas on Friday in which Adebayo struck Herro.”

The trouble began when Adebayo confronted Herro on the court about critical comments the guard made on social media about Adebayo’s play at center during their seven-year run together in Miami.

Two weeks ago, the Heat traded Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, and a ton of draft picks to Milwaukee in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

Heat beat reporter Ira Winderman asked Herro about the reported fight with Adebayo.

“My only comment is no comment,” Herro told Winderman.

“Adebayo arrived in Miami as a first-round draft pick in 2014, and Herro followed as a first-round draft pick in 2019. Both played college basketball at Kentucky. Adebayo is a three-time All-Star and six-time All-Defensive center-forward. Herro, an All-Star guard, won the 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.”