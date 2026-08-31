VIDEO: Pittsburgh Youth Football Coach Attacks Opposing Coach, Hits Woman in Wild On-Field Fight

A youth football game in Pittsburgh was canceled Saturday after a coach began screaming and then tried to swing at people on the field, a viral video shows.

The video, originally recorded by parent Ryan Crux, began gaining views after the coach went off as his team was losing 7-0 with three minutes left in the game, according to Total Pro Sports.

The coach apparently became incensed after a play, though the video is unclear about what set the man off.

What is clear is that the green-shirted coach began an animated yelling match before rushing another, taller man in a black shirt. The coach then pushed his face into the other man’s chest, and the man in the black shirt then pushed the coach away.

Then it got real.

WATCH:

The still-screaming coach slapped at the taller man’s arms, but soon a woman came running up to confront the out-of-control coach. After she ran up yelling, he appeared to knock down her arm and push at her. Then the taller man in black again intervened. At that point, the green-shirted coach grabbed the taller man around the legs and flipped him to the ground, sending the two crashing down onto the field.

The two were separated before any punches could be thrown, but the green-shirted coach needed to be physically dragged away to break them up.

The video ends with the still combative coach jumping up, ready for more action, as others circle him, yelling.

“It’s the 4th quarter, we’re down 7-0 with 3:00 min left with the ball and a chance to tie the game, then this happens,” Ryan Crux wrote on Facebook. “The coaches are (100)% blame for this loss after they forfeit, smh. Never thought I would have to protect my son from youth football coaches, but here we are.”

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