Kacey Musgraves Screams ‘F**k’ ‘Loser’ Christopher Columbus in Onstage Rant: ‘We Hate You’

Country singer Kacey Musgraves attacked Christopher Columbus and branded the Italian explorer a “loser” in a wild onstage rant on Sunday. “We hate you,” she said.

Viral video footage shows Musgraves asking concertgoers, “Wait, it’s Columbus Day?” and “It’s what now?” to which fans replied by shouting, “Indigenous peoples day!”

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“Obviously fuck Columbus,” the “High Horse” singer continued. “Literally the lamest person to probably ever exist. Like, for real. What a loser.”

“Christopher Columbus, we hate you,” Musgraves added.

While the federal holiday commemorates Christopher Columbus, the establishment of Columbus Day and its ongoing observance have long served as a celebration of Italian-American heritage and Italians’ contributions to America.

As Breitbart News reported, the origins of Columbus Day stem from efforts to combat racism against Italian immigrants, who endured everything from racial epithets to lynch mobs when they first arrived to the United States.

Social media users were quick to call out the “Rainbow” singer.

“Kacey Musgraves is obviously too lame to realize that if it weren’t for Columbus, she would likely never exist,” one X user wrote.

“Kacey unironically wouldn’t exist if Christopher Columbus didn’t explore,” another echoed.

“Columbus is the reason you live in a country where you can dance and sing in your underwear, asshole,” a third asserted.

“Kacey is the loser bashing such an important heroic man, not to mention anti-Italian discrimination,” another pointed out.

“Christopher Columbus has been dead for over 500 years, and Kacey Musgraves is still somehow looking for validation by insulting him on stage. What an incredibly brave woman. Someone get her a medal,” another sarcastically quipped.

The day before her tirade against Christopher Columbus, Musgraves introduced James Talarico — the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas — at a festival in the Lone Star State, after the candidate had a nearly two-week absence from the campaign trail.

After that, the “Slow Burn” singer became involved in a public feud with Kristi Noem, the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

“I’ll take [Ella Langley] over Kacey Musgraves any day. And if I’m choosin’ Texas, I’ll take Ken Paxton over James Talarico,” Noem wrote in a Monday X post, to which Musgraves replied, “I don’t think you have a dog in this fight but if you did you would have shot it.”

Previously, Musgraves agreed to do a “gender reveal” for expecting parents at one of her concerts, but first told them: “I will open this and tell you the gender if you promise that when they grow up, if they decide that’s not the gender that they feel like they are, will you honor that?”

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Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.