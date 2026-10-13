Report: Ilhan Omar Begins Fundraising Off Federal Raid on Her D.C. Home

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has reportedly started fundraising off the federal raid on her Washington, DC home.

On Monday, as Breitbart News reported, Omar’s home in Washington, DC, was raided by agents with the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), suggesting an immigration-related federal investigation.

Now, The Hill reports that Omar’s office has started fundraising for the midterm elections by touting the federal raid on her home.

The Hill reports:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) released a fundraising email focused on the federal investigation for which agents raided her home on Monday. “Stand with Ilhan Omar,” the email reads, according to a screenshot obtained by The Hill’s partner network, NewsNation. “Donald Trump and DHS have opened a baseless, partisan investigation into Ilhan Omar, and she needs us by her side as they escalate their attacks.” “Chip in whatever you can to make sure Ilhan can beat Trump and keep fighting for our progressive values in Congress,” the email concludes.

Several members of the Trump administration have suggested that the probe into Omar’s immigration history is an issue that investigators have been looking at for some time.

Border Czar Tom Homan, this week, said the “investigation was ongoing for a while.”

“There was a warrant executed this morning, so I’ll leave it at that,” Homan said. “The specifics of the investigation, I think I need to turn that over to [Attorney General] Todd Blanche or [DHS Secretary] Markwayne Mullin.”

Omar has claimed that President Donald Trump is targeting her because of her left-wing political stances, not because of any criminal evidence against her.

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Jonathan Fahey told the New York Post this week that securing a judicial warrant from a D.C. judge to raid Omar’s home was not an easy task for federal investigators, indicating they have “probable cause” that the congresswoman committed immigration crimes.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.