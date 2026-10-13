Raskin: Ilhan Omar Home Search ‘Scandalous Abuse’ of Executive Power

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said federal agents searching Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) home in the Washington, D.C., area was a “scandalous abuse of prosecutorial and executive power.”

Co-host Jonathan Lemire said, “Yesterday in an early morning raid, the Department of Homeland Security agents searched Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s home in the Washington, D.C., area and had provided at least no public accounting as to why, outside of perhaps some sort of fraud probe. Has the Congress been informed as to what’s going on here? Congresswoman Omar says she’s going to keep doing her job. What’s the latest you’ve heard and what concerns do you have about this use of executive power, particularly so close to an election?”

Raskin said, “Well, it’s profoundly troubling. It violates the Department of Justice’s own rules, which is that it does not engage in overt investigative or prosecutorial activity within 60 days of an election. And we’re now within 21 days of an election. It’s hard to see how this is an emergency, because what they’re talking about is looking for evidence of fraud that may have been committed by Ilhan Omar’s father in the 1990s, and why they had to go in, raid her house and search her house a few weeks before a major congressional election is a huge bafflement to people. It does look like she’s being targeted for political persecution, like a lot of our other congressional colleagues have been, like Adam Schiff, like Jason Crow, like Maggie Goodland, like Mark Kelly. All of those investigations and prosecutions, of course, have fallen apart. But the idea is to try to cast some kind of shadow of public doubt over the president’s perceived political enemies. And it’s an absolutely outrageous and scandalous abuse of prosecutorial and executive power.”

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