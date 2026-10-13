Trump Rallies the Faithful for Jon Husted, Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio While Destroying Sherrod Brown, Amy Acton

YOUNGSTOWN—President Donald Trump on Monday night urged the MAGA faithful to get out and vote for Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH) and Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in the midterm elections.

Trump traveled from Washington, DC, to the Covelli Centre with YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul and legendary football coach Jon Gruden, both proud sons of Ohio. Gruden introduced the president after delivering brief remarks, in which he hyped Husted, his former teammate at the University of Dayton.

An energetic Trump took the stage to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” and called on Ohioans to get out and vote for Ramaswamy, who ran against him before endorsing him in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, and Husted, who was appointed to the seat Vice President JD Vance vacated last year.

“Twenty-two days from now, Ohio is going to defeat Sherrod Brown and elect Jon Husted to the United States Senate,” Trump said.

He called Ramaswamy “a very smart guy” and a “very good friend,” adding that voters will be very happy with him if he is elected as their next governor.

“[He’s] got a lot of great plans, like cutting taxes all over the place. You’ll be very happy. You’re going to be amazed at how good he is, how smart he is, and we’re going to elect strong Republican majorities in the House and the Senate, up and down the line,” he said.

Trump blasted former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who is running against Husted, and Democrats across the country on inflation and the border.

“So the last time that Sherrod Brown and the Radical Democrats had power, they gave us the worst inflation in American history, the highest energy prices in American history — by the way, much higher than it is now, and… we’re artificially high. It’s going to drop like a rock — the worst trade deficit in American history,” he said.

“They allowed 25 million people to pour across our borders from all over the world. They came from prisons. They were drug dealers. They were rapists. They were murderers, 11,888 murderers, half of whom committed more than one murder, and they poured in here totally unchecked, totally unvetted,” he said.

Trump projected that if Democrats win in November, “they will do the exact same thing again.”

“Sherrod Brown said two days ago he wants to see open borders, he wants to see men playing in women’s sports, he wants to see the transgender mutilation of your children,” Trump added, prompting a wave of boos from the crowd.

“Do not let Sherrod Brown slither his way back into power,” he later declared, adding, “vote to keep America first with Senator Jon Husted.”

Trump also ripped Ramaswamy’s opponent, Amy Acton, who was Ohio Department of Health director from 2019-2020.

“Vivek is running against a total lunatic named Amy Acton, who shut down Ohio schools during COVID, locked up your factories and your businesses. She made your life miserable and… she would do it again in a second,” he said.