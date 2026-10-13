President Donald Trump’s administration officials have asked Kimberly Guilfoyle, the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, to resign from her post, White House press secretary Katie Zacharia told reporters on Tuesday.

Zacharia’s statement came as Guilfoyle has been criticized for alleged “improper and possibly illegal conduct” prior to and during her time as ambassador, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

When Trump was asked recently if he was considering firing Guilfoyle he replied, “Well, we’re looking at it, yeah. We’re not happy.”

During the press briefing Tuesday, a reporter asked Zacharia about Guilfoyle.

“The president said yesterday to reporters that he is considering firing her. Do you know a timeline for that, and also potentially who could be on the short list to replace her if he does?” she said.

Zacharia replied, “We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team and we wish her well.”

The AP article detailed:

In a series of stories dating to late last month, The Wall Street Journal has reported questionable conduct by Guilfoyle, including an alleged threat to a host country official, accepting improper gifts and services and offering to use her influence inside the administration in return for the payment of a large credit card bill. Guilfoyle has not addressed the reports directly. But in a statement released late Sunday, her lawyers denied she had done anything wrong and claimed that the money she was seeking from a Trump donor was payment for services — public appearances and speaking engagements that predate her ambassadorial nomination — that had not been paid.

Guilfoyle announced in a social media post early Tuesday she is stepping down:

Serving as the United States Ambassador to Greece has been the honor of a lifetime. I will forever be grateful to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting me with the extraordinary privilege of representing the greatest country in the history of the world. … I also want to address the recent allegations against me. These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity. I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service.

“While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end,” she concluded. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the United States of America. God bless President Trump, God bless our incredible diplomats and service members, and God bless the United States of America.”

In December 2024, then-president elect Trump nominated Guilfoyle as the Ambassador to Greece, describing her as a “close friend and ally” who was “perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation.”

Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor and television host, officially took office in November 2025 and became the first female U.S. ambassador to Greece, per Breitbart News.

The outlet reported in April that envoys from Greece and the United States said ties between the two nations were growing stronger.