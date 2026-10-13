WATCH: Bison Charges Pickup Truck in Yellowstone National Park

A driver received quite a scare after encountering a bison as he was driving through Yellowstone National Park at night and the beast rammed into his truck before trotting off down the quiet road.

Video shows the driver, Kyle Weber, a seasonal mechanic, moving along the dark road before his headlights caught sight of the large bison standing in the middle of the two-lane street. Weber stopped the vehicle and waited as the bison continued to stand there before walking closer to the truck, a Ford Ranger. After standing in the same spot for a few seconds, the bison seemed to get a second wind and charged, hitting the front of the vehicle before trotting off in the other direction.

“The Bison do own the roads in Yellowstone. A friend of mine was between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge and he found out the hard way. Watch until the end. He was angry,” Facebook user Stephen Borgmier wrote, sharing the footage.

According to Cowboy State Daily, the incident happened around 2:45 a.m.

“I was going through the trees, coming around the corner, and I saw a bison on the road,” he told the outlet. “I slammed on my brakes and stopped and was just sitting there watching and waiting for him to continue walking.”

“I definitely got jolted in that thing,” he said. “I knew they hit hard, but that was pretty rough. It pushed my truck back at least a foot and a half.”

“My wheel scrapes against the bumper when I do sharp turns, but the headlight and everything else works fine,” Weber continued. “Not as bad as it could have been, but still not great.”

The incident comes months after a grandfather, Carl Isom-McDaniel, escaped an attack from a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park, although it was not without injury. The bison tossed the grandfather eight feet in the air, and though he suffered broken bones, he laughed it off.

“He was in a lot of pain with his leg, and otherwise he was conscious the whole time, in good spirits, joking,” professional photographer Mike MacLeod, who captured the frightening moment, said.