Ben Stiller Post Promoting ‘Focker-In-Law’ Crashed By People Vowing to Not See It: ‘You Couldn’t Pay Me to Watch’

Actor Ben Stiller found his social media post promoting his latest Focker movie, co-starring Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande, bombarded by a throng of people vowing not to see the Universal Pictures comedy.

Stiller is once again going to the thoroughly plumbed well of his Fockers comedy franchise with yet another entry, this one called Focker In-Law. But X users where clearly not as excited as Stiller about the upcoming film.

Stiller jumped to his X account on Monday, writing “Time to get Focked up.”

The film follows Stiller’s son bringing home a new girlfriend (Grande) to meet the wacky Focker family. However, scores of X users were uninterested in the film, many of them citing Stiller and Di Nero’s constant involvement in left-wing political causes and proclamations.

One X user blasted Stiller on his X post, writing, “You couldn’t pay me to watch it.”

Another predicted that the film will turn out to be “Flopper In-Law.” It was a joke that Stiller replied, “Ouch. Good pun though.”

One user had a stark message for Stiller: “Or Fock Off! … Just a bunch of loser clowns with TDS. I say make the Fort Hood sh**ter watch this movie several times. They’ll k*ll him de*d.”

Another user had the same complaint, citing Stiller’s political palaver.

“This will be one of those go woke, go broke moments. Loved the previous movies, but you’ve tainted viewing with your ideological views and screeching at Trump. You went full retard unfortunately,” the X user wrote.

Still, another claimed he speaks for many when he wrote, “I speak for ALL Americans when I say, we WON’T be watching.

The film is set to debut on November 25.

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