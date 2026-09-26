VIDEO: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian Blames ‘Society’ for His Player’s Urination Celebration

Saturday saw not only one of the most bizarre celebrations you’ll ever see in college football, but also one of the most bizarre explanations you’ll ever hear.

Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons got loose in the backfield and sacked Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon on a crucial 3rd-and-15.

However, Simmons didn’t just stop there.

Instead, he simulated unzipping his pants and urinating.

The disgusting act immediately drew the 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty that it should have, erasing the 16-yard loss and turning 4th-and-31 into 1st-and-10 for the Vols.

When asked about the play after Texas’ nail-biter 20-17 win, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian gave the answer the “celebration” deserved, at least at first.

“We took him out,” Sarkisian said. “We addressed it and put him back in. I’m not gonna give the guy the death penalty over an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. We’ve got to fix it, though. That can’t continue as we move forward.”

Sark then pivoted massively and blamed society for his player’s antics.

“Unfortunately, in our society right now, we live in the ‘look at me’ society,” Sarkisian said. “All of you guys have your Twitter accounts, and as fast as you can type something because you want everyone to look at your account, and you get clicks. Well, that’s the world that we live in. So, we’ve got to get to —it’s about the team and focus on the team, and not so much ‘look at me.’ So, we’ll try to improve upon that, but five sacks was pretty cool today too.”

So, there you have it. If you want players to stop mimicking pulling out their member and urinating on the ground, you should deactivate your Twitter accounts, or something.