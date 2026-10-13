Chiefs Star Travis Kelce in Hot Water for Liking Shane Gillis’ SNL Monologue

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce found himself at the center of controversy over comedian Shane Gillis’ recent Saturday Night Live monologue when the NFL player “liked” an Instagram post about the bit.

NBC posted the video of Gillis’ monologue on Instagram after Saturday’s show, and Kelce appeared to approve it.

A source close to Kelce told PageSix that the Chiefs star has “always been a massive fan of the show and he was supporting a friend.”

Gillis, who has made it a specialty to engage in eyebrow-raising comedy, upset left-wingers on Saturday when one of his monologue jokes included the remark “women just dress like whores now” when joking about his recent trip to the gym.

“I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe… have you seen it? I’ve seen it—the shorts. Have you seen the shorts?” the comedian continued, speaking directly to live audience members.

Gillis went on to make a joke about women dressing in revealing attire while exercising at gyms and then becoming offended if they catch men looking at their bodies, adding, “And don’t look. You’re not allowed to look.”

“For real, don’t look, because they are filming

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Afterward, Gillis was accused of “sexism” by many unhappy liberals.

Several pandering, left-wing actors attacked Gillis for the bit, including actor Dan Levy and former SNL cast member Ego Nwodim.

So far, Kelce has not issued a statement on this issue.

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