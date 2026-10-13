WATCH: Rams’ Alaric Jackson Punches Bills’ Bradley Chubb After Heated Game

Rams star offensive tackle Alaric Jackson punched Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb in the face after a hard-fought Monday Night Football game.

Long after the game ended, with most players already off the field, Jackson walked over to Chubb, and the two exchanged words. Then Jackson suddenly punched Chubb in the face.

“It’s just emotions, you know what I mean? Emotional game. It was a close game,” Chubb told the California Post after the game. “And, you know, they always catch the second guy. So, I let him swing. And then my teammates held me back, and I just chilled.”

He added, “Like I said, it was (an) emotional game. Tempers got flared. But it is what it is. We flushed it and we onto next week. Somebody swung, but hey, that’s not on me to tell who. There’s cameras out there. I just know, you know what I’m saying, I’m just ready for next week.”

Jackson did not comment on the incident. He will likely face a fine for throwing a punch.

The Bills won the game in overtime on a Tyler Bass field goal with 1:55 remaining.

Buffalo advances to 4-1, and the Rams fall to a disappointing 2-3.