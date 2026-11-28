A pleasant holiday outing on a Vermont ski slope turned into fisticuffs when a brawl erupted as a crowd of skiers and snowboarders waited at a chairlift.

Video of the battle between two snowboarders has gone viral on social media.

The slugfest erupted Saturday at Killington Resort in the central part of the state. The facility recently opened for the season and attracted large crowds of skiers and snowboarders due the limited number of open runs in the northeast, NBC 5 in Burlington reported.

Killington is reportedly eastern North America’s largest ski resort.

Footage of the melee shows a pair of snowboarders throwing punches and wrestling on the snow after waiting at the North Ridge ski lift.

Several people attempt to break up the fight, which was only stopped when members of the ski patrol rushed in to put a halt to it.

While news outlets report that it remains unclear what sparked the fight, “one user on Instagram claimed the chaos erupted after an innocent snowball fight,” the New York Post reported.

“We were throwing snowballs at two of our female friends. And other people around us started as well,” the user wrote.

“We literally only hit our two female friends no one else and the other dude charged at my friend while he was clipped to his board accusing him of hitting his girlfriend when we never did,” they added.

A spokesperson for the resort, Amy Laramie, told NBC 5, “It’s unfortunate that something happened over the weekend,” adding that the lift lines were “definitely longer over the weekend than the mid-week.”

“We’re the only place to come ski or ride, so that’s understandable,” she said.

However, Laramie said the resort has “a zero-tolerance policy for this” and plans to enforce pass restrictions for the troublemakers.

It’s not the first time snowboarders have been captured on viral video battling it out as they wait for the next lift ride.

In February, video of a similar altercation appeared on X when social media aggregator Tara Bull posted a fight between multiple snowboarders, asking, “Who gets in a fight at a ski resort?”

It was unclear which resort was involved in that fight.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.