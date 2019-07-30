Police: Amazon Driver Stole Family Dog from Yard

An Amazon delivery driver allegedly stole a family dog from a yard while delivering packages earlier this month in Weatherford, Texas. The dog has since been reunited with his family, and the driver has been charged with theft.

A now-former Amazon delivery driver, Mycah Keyona Wade, has been charged with theft after turning herself in to authorities. Wade and her boyfriend had allegedly stolen a family dog from a front yard while delivering packages for Amazon earlier this month, according to a report by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The dog’s owners, Anthony and Amanda Phillips, said that their dachshund — whose name is RJ — ran out of their house when they opened the door. A neighbor reportedly saw Wade and her boyfriend taking RJ on video footage captured by a camera-equipped doorbell.

According to the report, Wade went to a nearby house to ask someone working on landscaping who owned the dog, but when that individual pointed out the Phillips’ house to Wade, the two dognappers left with RJ, instead of returning him.

Deputy Danie Huffman of the Parker County Sheriff’s Department said the Amazon driver got out of a van and took the dachshund while delivering packages with her boyfriend on July 5 in Weatherford, Texas.

The report added that Amazon assisted in identifying Wade, who was then contacted by investigators.

At first, Wade denied taking the dog, according to Huffman, but she later agreed to bring RJ to authorities, claiming that she initially took the dog because she wanted to bring him to a shelter. The deputy added that Wade’s boyfriend was not charged.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners,” said Amazon in a statement, according to the Weatherford Democrat. “We’re glad the customer has been reunited with their pet, and we have been in touch with them to make it right.”

“We take these matters seriously and these individuals are no longer delivering Amazon packages,” said Amazon.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.