Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Attacks Facebook Chief Mark Zuckerberg over Free Speech Comments

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey harshly criticized Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, stating that he has a “major gap” in his free speech argument.

The Daily Mail reports that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was not impressed with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s recent comments relating to free speech and the creation of Facebook made during his speech at Georgetown University last week. During the speech, Zuckerberg stated that Facebook would not be fact-checking political ads on its platform and was committed to free speech.

Dorsey stated during the Twitter News Summit in New York City that there was a “major gap and flaw” in Zuckerberg’s argument for free speech and called Zuckerberg’s comments about the creation of Facebook “revisionist history.”

“We talk a lot about speech and expression and we don’t talk about reach enough, and we don’t talk about amplification. And reach and amplification was not represented in that speech,” Dorsey said, according to journalist Sarah Frier. Dorsey stated that Facebook’s algorithm boosts promoted posts on the platform so that people can essentially pay to reach a larger audience which he believes is a “major gap and flaw in the substance he as getting across.”

Zuckerberg stated during his Georgetown University speech that Facebook was created in response to the Iraq War, saying: “If more people had a voice to share their experiences, maybe things would have gone differently.” This is the first time that Zuckerberg has made this claim, previously it was said that Facebook was created as a tool to rank Harvard students’ attractiveness, this was even a major plot point of the film made about Facebook, the Social Network.

Dorsey commented on Zuckerberg’s Iraq War claims stating: “There’s some amount of revisionist history in all his storytelling. It takes away from the authenticity and the genuineness of what we’re trying to do.”

Dorsey was asked if he would consider joining Libra, Facebook’s new cryptocurrency to which he quickly replied “hell no.” Dorsey stated: “Cryptocurrency wasn’t necessary for them to make that thing work. it’s not an internet open standard. It was born out of a company’s intention. That was not consistent with what I personally believe and want our company to stand for.”

