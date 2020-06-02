Lyft Asks Customers to Be ‘Part of the Solution’ to ‘Systemic Racism’

Lyft executives told customers in an email this week that they should be “part of the solution” to the issue of “systemic racism” in the United States. Lyft also announced that it will offer $500,000 in free rides to civil rights organizations that are providing transportation to protest events.

According to a company statement published this week, Lyft wants its riders to participate in the fight against what it considers racial injustice. The letter was reportedly sent to every person that has ever used the Lyft application on their smartphone.

The full letter was posted to social media:

I just got this email. Everybody who's ever used Lyft just got a push notification to their email (not in-app!) to give a "call to action" to "be part of the solution" because "systemic racism is deeply rooted in our society." pic.twitter.com/n8btYkPhD0 — Woke Capital (@WokeCapital) June 2, 2020

“Acts of injustice against Black Americans — including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Christian Cooper, and countless others — have created an inflection point. This is a call to action for each and every one of us to do better, to speak up, and to be part of the solution,” the letter reads.

The letter, which was penned by Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green, suggests that “systemic racism” is deeply rooted in American society. Lyft, as a result of this claim, announced that they will offer $500,000 in ride credit to civil rights organizations

Systemic racism is deeply rooted in our society, and it’s important that Lyft supports organizations that fight it. As part of our continued commitment to communities of color through LyftUp, our transportation access initiative, we’re providing $500,000 in ride credit to national civil rights organizations who have been working to facilitate essential transportation and equitable access during the recent crises (National Urban League, NAACP, National Action Network, Black Women’s Roundtable and National Bail Fund Network). In Minneapolis specifically, we will be donating LyftUp ride credit to Lake Street Council to facilitate rides to volunteers assisting with rebuilding efforts.

Breitbart News reported this week that Apple CEO Tim Cook argued that Apple employees are afraid to be black in America. “I have heard from so many of you that you feel afraid — afraid in your communities, afraid in your daily lives, and, most cruelly of all, afraid in your own skin,” Cook said.

