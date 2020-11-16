Facebook and Twitter Continue Censorship Campaign Against President Trump

As President Donald Trump continues to raise questions about the presidential election and the media’s election predictions, the social media Masters of the Universe have continued to label the President’s posts with”fact-checks” to lower their engagement and viral spread.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on social media websites increasing their censorship leading up to the 2020 Presidential election. Twitter stated last week that it put labels on 300,000 user posts from October 27 to November 11 for violating rules related to election misinformation. Twitter also implemented a retweet feature that required users to add their own comments before retweeting a post on the platform.

Between election day and Friday of last week, Twitter labeled around 34 percent of President Trump’s tweets and retweets as “disputed.” Breitbart News has reported extensively on this, noting recently that 25 of President Trump’s posts across Twitter and Facebook were labeled or disputed within 24 hours.

One recent tweet by President Trump in which he declares that he won the recent election was labeled by Twitter, stating that “official sources” had predicted the election differently:

I won the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

When clicking the label, the page that Twitter redirects users to includes what it considers “official sources” such as NBC News, the Associated Press, and a tweet from Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his Vice President pick Kamala Harris in which they appear to declare victory:

Folks, the people of this nation have spoken. They have delivered us a clear victory. A convincing victory. A victory for “We the People.” — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020

President Trump has called for investigations into allegations of voter fraud in multiple states with the election yet to be officially called for either candidate. Many of the President’s tweets about the election were also marked as “disputed” by Twitter:

Georgia won’t let us look at the all important signature match. Without that the recount is MEANINGLESS. Open up unconstitutional Consent Decree, NOW! @BrianKempGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

The Radical Left Democrats, working with their partner, the Fake News Media, are trying to STEAL this Election. We won’t let them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

The Fake recount going on in Georgia means nothing because they are not allowing signatures to be looked at and verified. Break the unconstitutional Consent Decree! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Breitbart News will continue to report on attempts by the Big Tech Masters of the Universe to censor the President and other conservative users.

Twitter’s labeling of content has become something of a meme due to multiple clear statements being labeled as disputed, some of the best memes have been compiled by Breitbart News here.

