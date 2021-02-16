Laura Loomer’s Big Tech Censorship Case Hits Supreme Court Docket

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether or not to hear a case brought by Laura Loomer and Freedom Watch against Google, Apple, Facebook, and Twitter, alleging that the Masters of the Universe have been discriminating on the basis of viewpoint and coordinating with each other in an anticompetitive manner.

Loomer is represented by Freedom Watch founder Larry Klayman. The case dates back to 2018, when Loomer and Klayman sued Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Apple over allegations that the platforms violated the First Amendment, the Sherman Antitrust Act, and the District of Columbia Human Rights Act.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld the dismissal of the plaintiff’s First Amendment case last year, but the plaintiffs have now appealed the case to the Supreme Court, which has not yet heard any major case on the issue of tech censorship.

In October last year, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas indicated that he thought legal protections for tech companies are too broad.

Via Breitbart News:

According to a report by Axios, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that Section 230 of the CDA should be narrowed. Section 230 grants broad legal protections to social media companies with regard to content posted by users. In a statement issued in response to a petition for writ of certiorari, Justice Thomas argued that Section 230 declares that social media platforms are not “publishers,” which means that they cannot be held liable for content posted by their users. Some industry analysts have suggested that platforms should be responsible for certain content on their platform, and for the censorship of content from their platforms, an act that makes them a publisher instead of a platform.

Loomer contested Floridas’ 21st congressional district for the Republican party in 2020, the only major political candidate in the country who was denied access to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and PayPal.

