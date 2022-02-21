Report: Apple Store Employees Want to Unionize, Use Android Phones to Avoid Tim Cook’s Snooping

Apple Store employees around the United States are reportedly attempting to unionize as hourly workers grow frustrated with wages and working conditions. According to the Washington Post, Apple employees are using Android smartphones to discuss unionization to avoid potential snooping efforts by their employer.

The Washington Post reports that employees at Apple Stores across the U.S. are working to unionize as many complain of low wages and poor working conditions. Groups at two retail stores are reportedly backed by major national unions are planning to file paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in the future. At least half a dozen locations are at less-advanced states in the unionization process.

Largely motivated by employee wages that have stagnated in the face of growing inflation and seeing workers at companies like Starbucks successfully unionize, retail workers are hoping to push the world’s most valuable company to improve worker conditions and pay levels. Apple currently has over 500 retail locations worldwide and over 270 in the United States.

The Silicon Valley giant employs over 65,000 retail workers and sales through its retail stores and website account for 36 percent of the Company’s $366 billion in revenue in 2021. The company has enjoyed incredible growth throughout the coronavirus pandemic, generating $378 billion in the last year compared to $240 billion in 2017.

Retail employees say that despite the company’s impressive performance, the company’s retail employees have seen little benefit. Apple retail employees can earn between $17 and $30 an hour depending on their market and potions and receive around $1,000 to $2,000 in stock. But these wages have not kept up with inflation in recent years, meaning Apple retail employees are making less while selling more Apple products.

One labor organizer who works at an Apple retail store commented: “I have a lot of co-workers and friends who I genuinely love and they do not make enough to get by. They’re struggling and they’re hurting and we work for a company that has the resources to make sure that they’re taken care of.”

In an effort to avoid detection by Apple, many Apple retail employees are reportedly conducting their worker organization effort on Android phones to avoid any potential spying.

