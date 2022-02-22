Safety Nightmare: Researchers Make AirTag Clone that Bypasses Apple’s Anti-Stalking Measures

Security researchers have reportedly created a clone of the Apple AirTag tracker that bypasses the security features built by Apple to prevent the devices from being used for stalking and other crimes, a growing problem since the introduction of the tech giant’s tracking device.

Apple Insider reports that a group of security researchers has created a clone of the popular Apple AirTag tracking device that bypasses Apple’s anti-stalking measures. The device was built specifically to prove to Apple that the device and tracking protection features of Apple’s Find My network can be easily bypassed.

Breitbart News has previously reported that Apple AirTags are increasingly being used as part of robberies, car theft, and stalking campaigns. The small circular tracking devices were designed to be used to keep track of a user’s phone, keys, backpack, and important items but have since been weaponized by bad actors.

Model Brooks Nader recently claimed that an AirTag was dropped into her coat during a night out in New York City. A man charged with stalking was found to have placed an AirTag in his victim’s car. Breitbart News previously reported on the various carjacking attempts that utilized AirTags.

In a recent blog post, security researcher Fabian Braunlein of Positive Security described several “quite obvious bypass ideas” for current and planned AirTag protection measures. To test the measures, the researchers developed a cloned AirTag.

The researchers claim that their cloned AirTag was able to track an iPhone user for over five days without triggering any tracking notifications.

Braunlein commented: “They [Apple] need to take into account the threats of custom-made, potentially malicious beacons that implement the Find My protocol, or AirTags with modified hardware. With a power bank and ESP32 being cheaper than an AirTag, this might be an additional motivation for some to build a clone instead themselves.”

Braunlein concluded in his report: “While we don’t encourage misuse, we hope that sharing this experiment will yield positive changes to the security and privacy of the Find My ecosystem.”

