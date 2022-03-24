Apple Legend Steve Wozniak: ‘Of All Big Tech, Facebook Is No. 1 That I Don’t Like’

During a recent podcast appearance, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak stated that of all the current tech companies currently active, Facebook is the one that he likes the least. Wozniak claims he shut down his Facebook account because he became “scared a bit” by the amount of his personal data collected by Mark Zuckerberg and the Masters of the Universe.

CNBC reports that Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of tech giant Apple, recently appeared on an episode of the Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast, hosted by Jackass star Steve-O. During the podcast, Wozniak noted that he and his wife had recently deactivated their Facebook accounts over privacy concerns.

Wozniak stated that when he “likes” a post made by a friend, it isn’t a way to connect with someone he knows but to reveal his interests to advertisers. Wozniak stated that he’s “scared a bit” of the amount of access Facebook has to his life.

Wozniak stated: “Of all Big Tech, Facebook is probably No. 1 that I don’t like.” Wozniak referred to a 2018 blog post by Facebook’s then-product management director Davis Baser in which he explained how Facebook and its partners collect and share user data.

Wozniak commented: “I read how it can still grab data and [send it] to Facebook, even when you’re not using the [platform]. I don’t believe this is right, because you should [be] honest, [so that] that every person who uses it knows what they’re doing.”

Wozniak’s last straw with Facebook was the appearance of personalized ads on his newsfeed, that didn’t come from his interactions on the platform but solely from the scrolling of his newsfeed. “I started looking at Facebook because I kind of like little videos of dogs … and the dogs being saved by people,” he said. “It became so habit forming … and I don’t like habits, because that’s addiction.”

Wozniak notes that he primarily relies on Apple services to share data. “We share photos in our families on iCloud,” Wozniak said. “It costs $2 a month, right? You share photos with albums, and other friends of the families can be in on it, and it’s protected. It’s private. Nobody can take the data and find out everything you’re doing.”

