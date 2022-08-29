‘Hunter Biden Laptop’ Trends on Twitter Ahead of ‘My Son Hunter’ Debut

“Hunter Biden laptop” was trending on Twitter Monday morning ahead of the My Son Hunter film’s September 7 premiere, and just days after the FBI did not deny it had warned Facebook of an imminent “dump” of so-called “Russian propaganda” before the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop broke during the 2020 election cycle.

On Thursday, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the FBI’s interference in the 2020 election when he appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and said the FBI had warned his company of an imminent “dump” of “Russian propaganda” shortly before the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” story broke.

After that, the FBI didn’t even deny that it warned Facebook ahead of the Hunter Biden story, saying the bureau provided companies with “foreign threat indicators,” but claimed it “cannot ask, or direct, companies to take action on information received.”

Infamously, Facebook, Twitter, and the establishment press worked hard at censoring and burying the bombshell coverage on then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s family.

Now, 79 percent of Americans say former President Donald Trump would have won reelection in 2020 if Hunter’s laptop had been known to voters, according to last week’s Technometrica Institute of Policy and Politics polling.

Meanwhile, “Hunter Biden laptop” and “My Son Hunter” have been seen trending on Twitter — a nod to the highly-anticipated upcoming film, My Son Hunter, directed by actor Robert Davi, and presented by Breitbart News, marking Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution.

A screenshot captured by Breitbart News shows “Hunter Biden laptop” trending with more than 31,000 tweets at the time it was taken. Twitter’s trending topics tab is notoriously censored and curated to present topics favorable to the company’s far-left politics. For example, Twitter has no problem with racial slurs like “Uncle Clarence” and death threats against SCOTUS to trend, but censored a trending topic on Ellen Page, the actress who now calls herself Eliott Page.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R), who played a pivotal role in revealing the Hunter Biden laptop to the public, also predicts that the My Son Hunter will be “censored as much as possible” by the mainstream media and political figures.

“The guy is actually on film with crack pipes and prostitutes talking about how the Russian mob has his laptop — because at this point, which one of our enemies doesn’t have a Hunter Biden laptop?” Donald Trump Jr. quipped of Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden is the subject of a brand new narrative film My Son Hunter, marking Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. It’s the story the establishment media don’t want you to see. It’s available for PRE-ORDER NOW at MySonHunter.com. The film becomes available for Streaming and Downloading September 7. The trailer has already been viewed over 2 Million times across social media.

Watch the official trailer below: