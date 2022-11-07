Jen Psaki Tries to Dodge Deposition in Big Tech Censorship Lawsuit

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki is attempting to quash a subpoena requiring her to testify in a lawsuit brought by the Republican attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana alleging the federal government colluded with tech companies to suppress the First Amendment rights of Americans.

The Department of Justice is also arguing that Psaki should not be required to testify.

Via Reclaim the Net:

Psaki has in the past admitted that the Biden administration was flagging people’s speech to social media platforms. The DOJ argued that Psaki’s deposition would result in a debate over executive privilege considering she was a top adviser to President Joe Biden. The DOJ lawyer said: “If permitted to proceed, the deposition of Ms. Psaki would inevitably set the Executive and Judicial Branches ‘on a collision course’ through adjudications of executive privilege, thrusting the court into ‘the awkward position of evaluating the Executive’s claims of confidentiality and autonomy,’ and ‘difficult questions of separation of powers and checks and balances’ would quickly be pushed to the fore.”

Courts have not been convinced by arguments that members of the executive branch should not be required to testify. Last month, a judge ordered Dr. Anthony Fauci and other White House officials to testify in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, brought by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. The case has already revealed widespread collusion between the White House and tech companies, including regular meetings between social media executives and the Department of Homeland Security to discuss the online censorship of Americans.

According to the material obtained via the lawsuit, DHS planned to recommend censorship of Americans on a wide range of topics, including “the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, racial justice, U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the nature of U.S. support to Ukraine.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.