Virtual Reality Struggles to Gain Traction Among American Teens

A recent survey has revealed a lukewarm reception for Virtual Reality (VR) devices amongst U.S. teenagers despite significant investment in the industry from the Big Tech Masters of the Universe.

CNBC reports that VR has yet to pique the interest of American teenagers, according to a recent survey by investment firm Piper Sandler. Despite the fact that major tech companies have invested billions of dollars in VR technology and that low-cost headsets are readily available, the survey reveals that VR is having trouble gaining traction among this important group of consumers.

In February, more than 5,600 teenagers in the United States participated in Piper Sandler’s study. The findings revealed that although 29 percent of the respondents owned a VR device, only four percent use them daily and 14 percent use them weekly. In stark contrast, 87 percent of teenagers own an iPhone, and anyone familiar with modern teenagers know they are in near constant usage.

Only seven percent of the teens said they would be interested in purchasing one of the upcoming VR headsets. In comparison, 52 percent were unsure or uninterested. Teenagers are frequently seen as early adopters of new technology, and their tastes can give an indication of the direction the sector is headed.

In a statement, Piper Sandler analysts commented, “To us, the lukewarm usage demonstrates that VR remains ‘early days’ and that these devices are less important than smartphones.”

As they get ready to introduce their own VR headsets, businesses like Apple and Facebook (now known as Meta) may run into trouble as a result of these survey results. According to reports, Apple intends to introduce its headset as early as this year, and Meta is anticipated to introduce new virtual reality headsets at a later date. Since its release in 2020, Facebook’s Quest 2 headset has led the market in terms of sales, but analysts claim that shipments have decreased recently.

