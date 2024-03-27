Lawsuit: SWAT Raid on Innocent Family Caused by Apple’s ‘Find My’ Location Service

A Denver family has filed a lawsuit against Apple claiming that the company’s “Find My” location service led to a wrongful SWAT raid on their home, causing emotional distress and property damage.

River Front Times reports that a Denver family has taken legal action against tech giant Apple, alleging that the company’s popular “Find My” location service was responsible for a traumatic and unwarranted SWAT raid on their residence. The lawsuit, filed by the family, asserts that the incident not only caused significant emotional distress but also resulted in substantial property damage.

The family’s harrowing ordeal began when a pair of Apple AirPods that were in a stolen vehicle were erroneously pinpointed at their address by the “Find My” app. Unbeknownst to the family, this technological misstep would soon lead to a terrifying encounter with heavily armed law enforcement officers.

According to the lawsuit, first reported by AppleInsider, the stolen vehicle in question had no connection to the plaintiffs or their property. The complaint states, “The Plaintiffs are informed and believe and thereon allege that the ‘Find My’ application owned and operated by Defendant Apple, Inc. and Defendant Security Industry Specialists, Inc. identified the Plaintiffs’ residence as the location of the stolen truck.” After the SWAT raid of their home, the stolen AirPods were found discarded on the road, likely thrown out the window by the thieves.

The legal action, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, seeks compensatory damages from both Apple and Security Industry Specialists, the firm tasked with tracking down the stolen vehicle. The plaintiffs argue that the defendants acted with negligence and reckless disregard for their privacy and well-being.

The complaint further details the chaos that ensued when SWAT officers descended upon the family’s home. “The Plaintiffs were awakened by the sounds of multiple vehicles pulling up to their residence, bright lights shined into their home, followed by officers loudly commanding those inside to exit the front door,” the lawsuit states. The family, including their children, were forced to exit their home at gunpoint, only to be detained and questioned for hours before being released without any charges.

In response to the lawsuit, Apple has yet to issue an official statement. However, the case raises serious concerns about the accuracy and reliability of location tracking services, particularly when they are used by law enforcement agencies to justify extreme measures such as SWAT raids.

This incident is not the first time that the “Find My” app has come under scrutiny. In the past, there have been reports of the service leading to dangerous situations. Breitbart News has extensively reported on cases in which stalkers and car thieves have used Apple AirTags and the “Find My” app to track people without their knowledge.

