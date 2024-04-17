The world’s first-ever artificial intelligence beauty pageant “Miss AI” is set to take place this May, with prizes totaling over $20,000.

Judges for will be looking at AI-generated contestants’ “beauty,” “tech,” and “social clout” when determining the winners of the Miss AI beauty pageant, according to the World AI Creator Awards (WAICA).

“Contestants will be judged on some of the classic aspects of pageantry including their beauty, poise, and their unique answers to a series of questions like ‘if you could have one dream to make the world a better place what would it be?'” WAICA said of the beauty component to the virtual contest.

With regards to tech, “Contestants will earn points for their skill and implementation of AI tools used to create their digital masterpieces including use of Prompts and their output, and visual detailing around hands, eyes, and backgrounds,” the awards program said.

“AI Creators social clout will be assessed based on their engagement numbers with fans, rate of growth of audience and how utilization of other platforms such as Instagram,” WAICA added of the social clout category.

The AI creator behind the contestant crowned Miss AI will take home a total of $13,000 worth in prizes, which breaks down into a $5,000 cash prize — thanks to Fanvue, the subscription-based platform that hosts virtual models — $5,000 worth in PR support, and $3,000 worth in access to Imagine Education’s Mentorship Program.

The runner-up will receive $2,500 worth in PR support, a $2,000 promotional package courtesy of Fanvue, and $500 worth in access to an Imagine Education course.

The third place winner, meanwhile, will receive $1,000 worth in PR support, a $500 promotional package courtesy of Fanvue, and $500 worth in a consultancy call with Imagine Education.

The AI-generated winners will be announced on May 10, which will be followed up with an online awards ceremony set to take place later in the month.

A WAICA spokesperson told Forbes, “This isn’t about beauty in the stereotypical sense, it’s about championing artistic creative talent and the beauty of creators’ work.”

As Breitbart News reported, AI has been seeping into everyday life in various ways.

In one eyebrow-raising example, AI developers are creating romantic chatbots to serve as AI girlfriends and boyfriends for lonely people, and are therefore able to harvest an entirely new set of data from unsuspecting users as the bots collect details far more personal than a typical app.

Two influential Japanese companies, meanwhile, are warning that “social order could collapse” in the new AI era as they call for new laws to restrain the technology.

