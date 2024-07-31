Snapchat Refuses to Reinstate Donald Trump’s Account, ‘Shamelessly’ Asks Campaign to Buy Advertising

Snapchat is refusing to reinstate former President Donald Trump’s account while asking the 45th president to advertise with the social media platform, according to the Trump campaign.

“Snapchat REFUSES to reinstate President Trump’s account — but then shamelessly asks the Trump campaign to advertise with Snapchat,” Trump’s campaign X/Twitter account announced in a Tuesday post.

Snapchat REFUSES to reinstate President Trump’s account — but then shamelessly asks the Trump campaign to advertise with Snapchat Big Tech is all in for Kamala! BIG TECH CENSORSHIP! pic.twitter.com/smZj6LHVl4 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 30, 2024

“Big Tech is all in for Kamala! BIG TECH CENSORSHIP!” War Room added, sharing a screenshot of an email the Trump campaign received from Snapchat.

In the email to Trump’s campaign, Snapchat said, “I hope you had a nice weekend. I spoke with our Policy team and to provide a bit more context, they made the difficult decision to terminate President Trump’s Public Profile in 2021 after multiple policy violations.”

“Unfortunately, our Terms of Service do not allow for reinstatement or for terminated users to create new accounts,” Snapchat continued. “Reinstating the profile would involve reassessing and implementing entirely new Terms of Service, and we are unable to give preferential treatment to any creator on the platform.”

The social media platform went on to ask the Trump campaign for money via advertisement on Snapchat.

“I genuinely believe that Snapchatters are a key audience that can be persuaded to turn out for Trump — we reach over 96M users 18+, allow for the upload of first party lists, and have highly competitive CMPs ranging from $3-$6,” Snapchat said.

“I would love to explore alternative paths forward for our partnership, even given the current state of the profile,” the social media platform added. “If the team is skeptical about launching paid media without an organic presence, we highly recommend using the RNC’s profile or creating a new Vance profile.”

“Eager to hear your thoughts. Thank you for your understanding and visibility,” Snapchat concluded in its email.

While Snapchat refuses to reinstate President Trump’s account, the social media platform has been fueling teen anxiety via its friend ranking feature — part of its paid subscription service — which quantifies teen users’ social status within their friend group.

The feature is just another example of how Silicon Valley titans place tremendous pressure on teens to be part of the “in crowd,” leading one teen to say, “It’s everyone’s biggest fear put onto an app.” Earlier this year, a Snapchat executive was questioned by Congress regarding online child exploitation.

Notably, other social media platforms have reinstated President Trump’s accounts since blacklisting the presidential candidate in 2021.

Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s account on X after buying Twitter and revamping the social media platform. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta also reinstated the 45th president’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram, and recently removed additional restrictions on the former president’s accounts.

While Trump’s accounts have been reinstated on these platforms, the former president has only posted to X one time since being banned on January 7, 2021. Meanwhile, Trump posts to Facebook and Instagram, but is far less active on these platforms than he is on his own social media site, Truth Social, which he predominately uses as his bullhorn.

