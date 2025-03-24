North Dakota Arsonists Left Gas Can at Scene of Tesla Terrorism

A fire blazing at a Tesla charging station in Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday is believed to be intentionally set, the city’s battalion chief said. Acts of domestic terrorism against Tesla continue despite the federal government threatening arsonists and vandals with heavy prison fines.

Fargo firefighters, who responded to a 3:15 a.m. fire at the Tesla charging station in the parking lot of Scheels on 45th Street South, revealed they found burned wood chips and a gas can near the scene of the incident, according to a report by InForum.

One of the charging stations was smoking while a small fire blazed next to the facility, but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly, they said.

A power company crew also responded to the scene, where they reportedly found that the power had been cut to all the chargers. A police K9 also arrived at the scene to investigate the matter.

The incident in Fargo makes for the latest apparent act of domestic terrorism against Elon Musk’s company across the country since New Year’s Day 2025, who is seemingly being targeted due to his support for President Donald Trump and leading the current administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — responsible for finding and cutting wasteful government spending.

On Tuesday, an arson attack — which the FBI is now investigating — was carried out on the Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas via molotov cocktails, resulting in numerous Tesla EVs being fully engulfed in flames.

On Monday, two Cybertrucks at a dealership in Kansas City, Missouri caught fire, with were damaged by fire, with investigators suspecting it to be the result of arson.

Last week, an arsonist doused a Tesla EV with gasoline and set it on fire in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police said the suspect poured gasoline on a Tesla Model S sedan and lit it on fire before running away.

A few weekends ago, six Cybertrucks were reportedly spray painted with profanity and swastikas at a Tesla dealership in Lynnwood, Washington.

A man who claims to identify as a woman was also recently caught on camera vandalizing a newly constructed Tesla dealership in a Chicago suburb, InForum noted.

These attacks came after a Tesla Cybertruck was seen fully engulfed in flames in front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on New Year’s Day, with authorities calling the incident an “active crime scene.”

