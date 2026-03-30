DoorDash Suspends Driver Who Threatened to Throw Trump Supporters’ Food Out Window

DoorDash has suspended a delivery driver who posted a viral video claiming he would throw Trump supporters’ food orders “out the fucking window.”

The Independent reports that DoorDash took action after a TikTok user posted a threatening message directed at customers displaying political support for Donald Trump. In the viral video the driver addressed what he called his “Trump supporters” in a message that quickly attracted widespread attention.

“Hey there to my Trump supporters, this is your local friendly DoorDasher,” the effeminate man said in the clip. “I just want to let you know that if I see a MAGA sign out front of your house, I’m going to take the utmost care to make sure that when I deliver your order, I throw it out the f****** window.”

The TikTok user, who identifies himself as a Tarot card reader, included additional profanity in his message. The video remained relatively obscure until March 28, when a pro-Trump account reposted it on X with commentary urging others to share the clip. “Make him famous, because he clearly can’t separate his personal views from his job,” the account wrote.

The republication triggered rapid viral spread, accumulating more than 500,000 views and thousands of responses within hours. Among those responding was DoorDash itself, which addressed the situation directly through its official account. “We’ve suspended his account while we investigate,” the company stated. “Any Dasher who throws food out the window would immediately lose access to the platform.”

The driver posted a follow-up video on Saturday confirming that DoorDash had prevented him from continuing deliveries. The specific state where he operated remains unknown. Rather than expressing regret, he characterized the incident as entertaining. “Y’all made my day,” he said, calling the situation “hilarious.” He additionally accused DoorDash of supporting MAGA politics and encouraged viewers to boycott the service.

Read more at the Independent here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.