Exclusive Excerpt: ‘The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness’

The following is an exclusive excerpt from the Babylon Bee’s new book, The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness, available on November 2. This illustrated guide from the popular satire website’s Editor-in-Chief Kyle Mann and Managing Editor Joel Berry promises to show readers “how to take your wokeness to the next level by canceling friends, breaking windows, and burning it all to the ground.”

The excerpt below is from the chapter on “Feminism and Gender.”

***

The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness is available for pre-order now and on bookstands on November 2.