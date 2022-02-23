Nolte: CBS News Already Blaming Biden’s Lousy Economy on ‘Ukraine Crisis’

Even in this current flood of propaganda and misinformation from the corporate media, far-left CBS News already scapegoating the “Ukraine crisis” for Joe Biden’s mishandling of the domestic economy is a real doozy.

“The U.S. economy has been hit with increased gas prices, inflation, and supply-chain issues due to the Ukraine crisis,” reads the CBS News tweet.

Democrats sure got it good.

The story itself is even more ludicrous:

Although many Americans may prefer that the U.S. stay out of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the brewing violence and political fallout are already hurting their wallets. Gasoline prices, which have hit eight-year highs — could surge even further if the hostilities escalate or if U.S. lawmakers pass another round of sanctions.

Where has CBS News been for the last 11 months?

Well, I guess it’s difficult to acknowledge reality with your nose stuck in Joe Biden’s ass.

First off, the idea that a weeks-old conflict has already rippled into our “wallets” is laughable. Other than the news-addicted stock market, we’re still a ways away from that.

Yes, Biden’s epic mismanagement of Ukraine will, of course, eventually hit us all. No question about that. But even then, Biden will still deserve the blame. The “Ukraine crisis” might not have happened had Biden not abandoned Afghanistan, abandoned America’s energy independence, killed the Keystone Pipeline, and approved Nord Stream 2. And even if the Ukraine crisis did still happen, America would not be so vulnerable to the fallout had we remained energy independent.

The bottom line, though, is that our exploding gas prices, record inflation, and supply chain snarls were already bad and getting worse long before Ukraine became an issue.

Secondly, what CBS News did here is precisely why Democrats and the corporate media are so desperate to juice up a regional conflict into a Word War.

Working together, the Democrats and the media intend to gaslight midterm voters into believing all of our economic problems are Vladimir Putin’s fault and, by extension, the fault of former President Trump — because, you know, Trump is a Russian puppet or something.

This laughably desperate ploy (which will not work) is already playing out all over the media. And the fake media will continue to read this misinformation as the economy worsens — as gas prices, supply chain issues, and inflation worsen.

Biden, right now, is loving this so-called crisis. It distracts from his failures as president, allows him to pose as commander-in-chief, and will give him a scapegoat for his disastrous handling of the economy.

Like I said, it won’t work. It won’t help Democrats or Biden in the upcoming midterms. But at least Democrats and the media have a talking point now. It might be a lousy talking point, a total lie, but it’s better than having no talking point.

