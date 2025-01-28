Nolte: Far-left NY Mag Caught Cropping Black People Out of ‘All White’ Trump Party

“Have you noticed the entire room is white?” one woman asked this New York Magazine staffer. Well, she must have been looking at the New York Magazine cover the far-left outlet cropped to erase all the black people who were there.

CJ Pearson, who is the black co-chair of the GOP Youth Advisory Council, found the cover especially objectionable.

“This is insane,” he xweeted after becoming aware of NY Mag’s deliberately misleading cover. “I hosted this event and @NYMag intentionally left me out of their story because it would have undermined their narrative that MAGA is some racist cult.”

A black man hosted this event. He hosted it.

“They also didn’t include the fact that @WakaFlocka and @Gervontaa were also there,” Pearson added. “You don’t hate the liberal media enough.”

No, you don’t.

Rob Smith, a decorated Iraq veteran and TPUSA staffer who happens to be black xweeted, “I was at this party as were MANY other Conservative media influencers who are Black, Latino, Asian, etc.”

He added, “@NYMag used a whites-only photo to push the media narrative that diverse Republicans don’t exist and weren’t welcome. You don’t hate the media enough.”

No, you don’t.

Erasing black people used to be wrong.

The regime media appear to be awfully confused about the times we live in. Sure, in 2010 hoaxes like this hurt Republicans. But this is not 2010. The only damage done by these hoaxes today is to the hoaxster and the overall regime media. Within moments, this NY Mag hoax was debunked on social media and the result was one more black eye for NY Mag and the media in general. The fact our enemies in the legacy media have yet to figure this out is freaken glorious. They only damage themselves. They only further expose themselves as godless liars and racial arsonists.

We Trumptards want them to keep this crap up. Don’t ever stop whoring out your credibility. Nothing aids and abets the Trump agenda more than a self-castrated corporate media that can no longer fool or influence the American people.

There was a time when these hoaxes scared us. Then they made us angry. Then they frustrated us. Now we invite these hoaxes and welcome the opportunity to turn each one into a spiked baseball bat to bludgeon their perpetrators’ deliberate lies with.

And so, a mere eight days into Trump’s second term, we add one more:

While you can never hate the media enough, you can try to hate the media at least half as much as they hate you.

I called New York Magazine for comment but all I got was an answering machine for Jukt Micronics.

