Nolte — Exclusive Poll: Voters Trust Donald Trump More than News Media

After a decade of the regime media grinding away at two-term president and winner of the popular vote Donald Trump, voters currently trust the White House incumbent more than the news media.

Ha ha.

Rasmussen Reports surveyed 1,245 likely voters between January 21-23, and asked a very simple, straightforward question “Who do you trust more?” The choices were Donald Trump, the news media, or not sure. A plurality of 44 percent chose Trump. Only 41 percent chose the news media. Fifteen percent were unsure.

The internals are mind-blowing and speak to a larger phenomenon…

Young people aged 18-39 trust Trump over the media by a stunning 13 points, 45 to 32 percent. The only age demographic Trump lost was those aged 40-64, who trust the media more than Trump by five points, 46 to 41 percent. Those aged 65+ trust Trump more than the media by six points, 48 to 42 percent.

So it’s only the dummies in middle age who have more trust in a news media that have relentlessly lied to them for decades.

Hold on to your hats for this next one…

By a jaw-dropping margin of 20 points, Hispanics trust Trump more than the media, 51 to 31 percent.

Other than black voters, no group has had more media propaganda thrown at them than American Hispanics, and it failed completely. Spanish-language cable news outlets, all these lies about deporting your abuela (unless she’s here illegally, then it’s, Buh-bye, Abuela!)

Only 52 percent of black voters trust the media more than Trump, while 25 percent of black voters trust Trump more than the media. In normal times, that number would be 92 to 8 percent in favor of the media. The fact that Trump pulls 25 percent trust out of a 90/10 Democrat constituency should have the left overdosing on Ben & Jerry’s in despair.

That 13-point advantage for Trump with young people is why the regime media are dying. Young voters were once firmly in the pocket of the Democrat Party. In 2020, we are told Trump lost 18-29-year-olds by 25 points to Joe Biden, 61 to 35 percent. In 2024, former Vice President Kamala Harris won only 52 percent of voters aged 18-29, compared to 46 percent for Trump — a six-point Democrat advantage.

But young people are internet-savvy, which means they are accessing, reading, and absorbing New Media. One of the most extraordinary things that happened between 2020 and 2024 was Tech Titans like Elon Musk and New Media giants like Joe Rogan becoming more and more aware of the legacy media’s lies and basically becoming red-pilled by the reality of the failures of everything the left touches.

Even Cenk Uygur and his Young Turk podcast move a long way towards Team Trump.

Simply put and for all these reasons…

A lot more people trust Joe Rogan and what they see on Xwitter than trust CNN or the Washington Post or NPR, or any of the rest.

They even trust Trump a lot more, a man who has spent a decade smeared as a racist, a felon, a rapist, a Russian spy, and the consumer of two scoops of ice cream.

At great personal cost to himself and his family, Trump broke the corporate media. In their zeal to annihilate him, they annihilated themselves. They were so wrapped up in their moral certainty that they didn’t think the public would care about the countless sins they committed to destroy one man. They bared their teeth, and then they bared their rancid and corrupt souls, and through it all, they were smug, humorless, self-serving, and pompous while the man they sought to destroy kept making his case and dancing to Y.M.C.A.

And now, thanks to We The People, he has all the power and they have none.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.