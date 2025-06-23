Nolte: White House Demands CNN Retract Story About Briefing Dems on Iran

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is calling on far-left CNN to retract its story claiming the White House failed to brief Democrat congressional leaders in advance of Saturday night’s airstrikes on Iran.

CNN, a far-left propaganda cable channel that spreads misinformation and violence against Jews, claimed that the White House briefed Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune in advance, but failed to notify Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Instead, they only received notification after the strikes had been made but before the news was made public.

“This is Fake News,” Leavitt wrote on X. “The White House made bipartisan courtesy calls to Congressional Leadership and spoke to @SenSchumer before the strike. @RepJeffries could not be reached until after, but he was briefed. @CNN please retract.”

The truth here is likely coming from the dog that isn’t barking.

Thus far, while both Schumer and Jeffries have condemned Operation Midnight Hammer, neither has contradicted the White House. Schumer has not said he was not notified. Jeffries has not said no one attempted to notify him.

CNNLOL has so far not commented on Leavitt’s request nor retracted. This is no surprise. CNN is in the business of deliberately reporting lies it almost never corrects or retracts.

This is CNN, this is the legacy media:

And if CNN is willing to lie about little things like congressional notification, imagine the lies CNN tells about stuff that matters.

I must admit that I believed the CNN story and assumed that one of the reasons news of the air strikes didn’t leak was because the White House didn’t brief Democrats.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.