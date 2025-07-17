Nolte: Disgraced CNN Claims Egg Prices *Increased* Under Trump

CNN, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads disinformation and promotes violence against Jews, is spreading Orwellian lies about the cost of eggs under President Donald Trump.

From Orwell’s 1984:

“It appeared that there had even been demonstrations to thank Big Brother for raising the chocolate ration to twenty grams a week. And only yesterday […] it had been announced that the ration was to be reduced to twenty grams a week. Was it possible that they could swallow that, after only twenty-four hours? Yes, they swallowed it.”

Paraphrasing CNN this week:

Egg prices have increased under President Trump from an average of $6.55 a dozen to $2.89 a dozen.

Watch this, all of it…

Trump assumed office in January of 2025. That means he was not responsible for the price of eggs until January 2025… When Trump took office in January of 2025, the average national cost for a dozen eggs was $6.55. Today, the average cost of a dozen eggs is $2.89. That’s more than a 50 percent drop.

But.

First, CNN allows a bitter-faced leftist to straight-up lie with the absurd claim that egg prices have increased under Trump. Her Orwellian math works like this… She compares egg prices from last August to today’s prices.

What?

What does that have to do with Trump’s record on egg prices when he had no control over those prices until January 2025?

Nothing.

It has nothing to do with it, The bitter-faced leftist is lying. But here’s the worst part…

Instead of calling out the absurd notion of judging a presidential record based on a time when he was not president, a CNN primetime anchor defends and justifies the lie.

“I think people have the ability to understand that the price of eggs today and the price of eggs a year ago today, versus what you would prefer to talk about, which is *she rolls her eyes* the price of eggs when Donald Trump was inaugurated,” says Abby Philips. “You’re talking about two different time horizons, okay? Let’s just leave it at that?”

No, you godless liar, we will not leave it at that because we are not talking about “two different time horizons” — whatever the hell that means… We are talking about Donald Trump’s record when it comes to egg prices, and egg prices are down by more than half since he took office.

Period.

End of story.

CNN is so desperate to criticize Trump that they are looking to normalize the lie that it’s reasonable to judge a president’s record based on whatever backdating proves your point.

Hey, if you really want Trump to look bad, why not compare egg prices today to, say, 1955 when eggs cost 29 cents a dozen?

Why not?

Hey, let’s compare health care costs in 1912 to costs in 2015 under Barry Obama. Man, what a freaken failure!

Well, here’s a comparison that doesn’t require any Orwellian math…

In the latest ratings, CNN primetime attracted an average of only 374,000 viewers, which is six times lower than the 2.3 million Fox News earned.

You mean people don’t want to watch a “””””news””””” outlet that claims a drop in egg prices from $6.55 to $2.89 is an increase?

Knock me over with a feather.

