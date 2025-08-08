Nolte: Unemployed MSM Elites Terry Moran and Glenn Kessler Finally Tell a Half-Truth About Media Bias

Now that disgraced former ABC ““““reporter”””” Terry Moran and disgraced former Washington Post ““““fact checker”””” Glenn Kessler have been schlonged out of their jobs, in their own selfish interest (attracting anyone stupid enough to subscribe to their Substack), they have decided to speak some half-truths.

Here’s Glenn Kessler confirming what I’ve been telling you for years — that the far-left subscriber tail wags the newsroom over at the Washington Post:

In other words, conservatives were an untapped market for growth [at the Washington Post], especially for a news organization where traffic was falling. But there’s a conundrum: if most of your readers are liberal, how do you attract conservatives without losing your existing base?

Here’s an idea: stop lying.

Or, don’t participate in this…

Terry Moran’s half-truth is really something:

Were we biased? Yes. Almost inadvertently, I’d say. ABC News has the same problem so many leading cultural institutions do in America: A lack of viewpoint diversity… It is no secret. There are hardly any people who supported Donald Trump at ABC News — or the other corporate/legacy/mainstream news networks. And this is bound to impact coverage, not so much out of malevolent bias (that’s the cartoon version peddled by Trump, Brendan Carr, and online MAGA), but more out of what is a kind of deafness. The old news divisions don’t hear many of the voices of the country, because those voices aren’t in the newsroom. Yes, news teams go out with a microphone and a camera and accost people at Trump rallies; but to me that often comes off as weirdly anthropological and inaccurate, kind of like trying to understand nature by visiting a zoo. You don’t really see a tiger at the zoo, just a version of a tiger.

Whadda load of crap.

He says the bias isn’t “malevolence,” even though he worked at ABC News for nearly 30 years and the hiring practices never changed. Choosing to hire only leftists is, yes, a choice. Over Moran’s four decades, a deliberate choice was made by the network to not hire those who disagree with Democrats or those with enough empathy and experience outside the bubble to recognize Republicans as fellow human beings. We’re seen as so weird, so bizarre, so different, and such others at ABC News that Moran admits we’re treated like zoo animals.

Of course that’s deliberate. What else could it be? I can understand a few years of insularity before someone says, ‘Wait a minute, we’re sitting here discussing abortion/gun control/taxes/immigration/global warming, and no one disagrees. This is wrong. We’re too bubbled. We need outside voices.’ We’re all human. We can all get too comfortable. I get that. But 30 years?!?!? No, that’s not only deliberate, it is a deliberate abuse of the publicly-owned airwaves.

ABC should lose its broadcast license.

All I can say to the regime media, Moran, and Kessler, is keep it up… Don’t ever change. These mercenary admissions-after-it-matters, the blatant hate hurled at Trump and his supporters under the guise of news, the arrogant and trolling refusal to admit bias… It’s killing y’all, and it’s killing a Democrat Party that has no clue how to operate in an environment where 1) nobody trusts their media allies, and 2) New Media and social media can now get the truth out.

Let’s just hope Kessler is 100 percent accurate about — tee hee — this:

But now, working at The Post feels like being on the Titanic after it struck an iceberg — drifting aimlessly as it sank, with not enough lifeboats for everyone. The Carpathia (i.e., Bezos) appears too far away and too distracted to help. And the captain is shouting commands that the solution is a different ship.

Burn, baby, burn…

