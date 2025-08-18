Nolte: Far-left Columnist Robin Givhan out at Far-left Washington Post

The bloodshed continues at the far-left Washington Post with the news Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Robin Givhan has accepted a buyout.

The Trump-era schlonging of the regime media shows no signs of slowing down.

“So, recently The Post offered buyouts to anyone who’d been there for 10 years or longer. It was the first time I’d been eligible for such a thing. So, I considered it. (It was a fair amount of $$),” Givhan announced on her verified Instagram account. “I agonized about it. I fretted. I procrastinated until the last possible moment. I considered my needs, my desires, my beliefs. A creature of deadline to the end. And I decided to take it.”

“I love The Post. It’s where I grew up as a journalist. I am a believer in the importance of institutions, of legacy media, of mainstream media,” she continued.

“There’s still a lot to be said, and I’m just self-centered enough to believe I’m someone who needs to be heard. So I’m not done. Democracy definitely dies in darkness, but it is gravely wounded by silence.”

Whatever. Bye.

One wonders how democracy will survive without Givhan’s headlines such as…

Marc Jacobs’s anti-politics, from faux nails to creative freedom

President Trump addresses Congress, and nothing about it was normal

See inside Kamala Harris’s V.P. house as JD Vance prepares to move in

What does diversity mean in a second Trump administration?

Thanksgiving is our most woke holiday. That’s why it’s so great.

Cory Booker’s unflagging joy

The ground-breaking normalcy of Doug Emhoff

Kamala Harris’s powerful laughter in the face of weirdness

Hoping joy cometh in the morning: Auntie Maxine, a hallelujah chorus

Stormy Daniels’s voluble specificity

Donald Trump’s specific brand of racism resurfaces as he woos Black voters

When Fani Willis took the stand, her fury was precise and laser-focused

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s big mouth and her big white, fur-rimmed coat

Republican Byron Donalds is Black. That’s basically the talking point.

Admiring the beauty — and beautiful politics — of the Black family home

Speaker Pelosi’s style of power

I went back three years and can sum up her work in one word: ZZZZZZzzzzzzz.

I don’t know what she won her Pulitzer for, but I’ll bet it was stupid.

She wrote the safest, most anodyne, and treacly nonsense you can write at the Washington Post. Nothing ever colored outside the lines or dared to question the conventional wisdom. She even gushed over the credibly accused girlfriend abuser Doug Emhoff.

Givhan was not in the business of doing anything other than affirming and comforting the rich elites who subscribe to the Post so they can be affirmed and comforted. If she believed she was trolling Trump supporters, my job is to cover the media, and this is the first time I’ve paid any attention to her. So…

Just another member of the leftist Borg…

But now she’s been schlonged, which means we can add her to the ever-expanding list of the schlonged, and rejoice in knowing we can return to our default position of forgetting someone so stridently forgettable…

The list above represents the regime media schlongings that have taken place just since Trump took office.

More to come, I’m sure.

I hope.

All decent people hope.

