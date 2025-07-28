Nolte: Disgraced ‘Fact Checker’ Glenn Kessler out at Washington Post

During his first term in office, Barry Obama did not visit Israel. He didn’t. Obama jetted all over the Middle East, but never bothered to visit Israel. That’s a fact. And so, during the 2012 presidential election, Obama’s Republican opponent, Mitt Romney, ran a campaign ad pointing out Obama did not visit Israel during his first term, and Washington Post “fact checker” Glenn Kessler still called Romney a liar.

That’s Glenn Kessler in a nutshell. The effort he put into disgracing himself was something to see.

Thankfully, the moral arc of the universe does indeed bend towards justice, so Glenn Kessler just got schlonged.

Kessler took a buyout and announced that he will officially stop serial-lying on the pages of the far-left Washington Post at the end of the month.

“After more than 27 years at The Washington Post, including almost 15 as The Fact Checker, I will be leaving on July 31, having taken a buyout,” Kessler wrote on his personal Facebook page. “Much as I would have liked to keep scrutinizing politicians in Washington, especially in this era, the financial considerations were impossible to dismiss.”

Kessler’s legacy is nothing less than The Clown Who Destroyed Fact Checking, and for that we should be grateful. I’ve been railing against media fact-checking for more than 20 years. From day one, it was obvious the regime media would pervert a good idea to protect the Democrat party, Democrat politicians, and the left-wing agenda—and that’s exactly what happened.

Then guys like Kessler (who admittedly had help from the reprehensible PolitiFact) came along and were such brazen partisans and dedicated liars, they destroyed the credibility of the entire enterprise, which was a great public service.

Thanks to the corporate media’s Glenn Kesslers, “fact checking” is now the punchline it deserves to be.

My favorite example…

Under Kessler’s management of the Post’s fact-checking column, when then-Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina stated with 100 percent accuracy that she began her amazing business career as a secretary, she was ridiculed as a liar with three out of four Pinocchios, even though the “fact check“ agreed she started out as a secretary…

She worked as a receptionist at a hair salon to pay for college room and board. During summers off from Stanford, she says she worked secretarial jobs through the temp agency Kelly Services (then Kelly Girls). One of her temp jobs was typing bills of lading in the shipping department of Hewlett-Packard. … She worked briefly as a secretary in between law school and business school, but she always intended to attend graduate school for her career.

There was no lie Kessler would not eagerly spread to undermine the appeal of a Republican, and when it came to defending Democrats from criticism, he was something beyond shameless.

Kessler’s audaciously dishonest defense of Hillary’s criminal mishandling of Benghazi was legendary.

This 2021 “fact check” really said it all, as did the fact it took Kessler 532 days to admit Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” was the real deal.

During the 2016 presidential election, Republicans were “fact checked” 2-to-1 compared to Democrats.

Then, after Trump won, using a special database created especially for the Orange Bad Man, during the first 100 days of Trump’s first term, Kessler laughably claimed that Trump had lied 492 times, or 4.9 times per day. It gets worse. At the end of his first term, over those four years, the hysterically-obsessive and increasingly desperate Kessler claimed Trump had lied 30,573 times—or over 20 times per day.

I can only assume Kessler’s Trump database resembled the serial killer’s notebooks in the movie Se7en (1995). I can only assume this because, by this point, no one was listening to the Boy Who Cried OrangeHitler anymore, and I had stopped paying attention to him. By this point, Kessler had so discredited himself that he no longer mattered. He’d reduced himself to a crank whose only job was to amuse the far-left choir in WaPo’s velvet bubble. This cost him his impact outside the bubble, especially when he decided not to hold Joe Biden to the same standard. After President Autopen’s first 100 days, Kessler put an end to that special database.

Democrats sure got it good.

According to Fox News, because he was on the job for 27 years, Kessler’s buyout includes 18 months’ salary and 12 months’ credit to his retirement account.

Democrats sure got it good.

An updated list of those in the fake media schlonged during Trump’s ongoing Golden Age…

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.