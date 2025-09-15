Nolte: Longtime WaPo Columnist Karen Attiah Fired After Justifying Charlie Kirk Assassination

Karen Attiah, who has been a columnist at the far-left Washington Post for eleven years, says she was fired over the weekend for — in her words — “Speaking out against political violence, racial double standards, and America’s apathy toward guns.”

Then she says this is really why: “[T]he Post accused my measured Bluesky posts of being ‘unacceptable,’ ‘gross misconduct,’ and of endangering the physical safety of my colleagues … which I reject as completely false.”

Yeah, I’m going to go out on a limb and say I think she was fired for this series of posts, including a fake quote, that justified the public execution of a 31-year-old father and husband guilty of nothing more than wanting to debate:

Those all came from Attiah’s verified Bluesky account, and the last post, the one about “Black women do not have the brain processing power,” is something made up. Charlie Kirk never said that.

Here’s what he said:

She’s dehumanizing a dead man as a racist and with the false claim that he “espoused violence.”

She’s dehumanizing a human being to the sneer, “white man.”

If the past is prologue, she’ll be a featured commentator on CNN within the week.

There is even more good news…

Back in April, Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs canceled Attiah’s “Race and Journalism” course after only a couple of years. She says the course focused on how “socially constructed notions of race and identity shape our view of international relations.”

Sounds lame.

But here’s the best news…

Here’s the tee hee…

Exactly a month ago, Attiah was basically encouraged by the Washington Post to accept a buyout package. She refused. Now she’s fired. Not accepting the buyout cost her nine months’ salary.

“At that time, Attiah was weighing whether to take the newspaper’s voluntary departure package or continue working at the publication owned by Jeff Bezos, the Status newsletter reported,” noted the New York Post.

“During a tense sit-down following her post on X, Attiah chose not to take the buyout,” the New York Post reported in August.

As a great man once said, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

Imagine being too toxic, narcissistic, and racially divisive for the Washington Post and Columbia University.

And so we add yet another name to the glorious and growing list of Trump 2.0 schlongings…

Anyone who encourages violence by justifying violence deserves to be fired.

People like Matthew Dowd and Karen Attiah don’t want us assassinated because we are something less than human.

They dehumanize us so people will think it is ok if someone does assassinate us.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.