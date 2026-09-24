Nolte: Contemporaneous News Report Contradicts ‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin’s ‘Holdout Juror’ Tale

A contemporaneous news report completely contradicts a tale View co-host Sunny Hostin told about being a holdout juror in an infamous 1989 New York City murder.

On Tuesday, Hostin told a story on the far-left View and wrote herself in as the heroine. According to her, she was the sole holdout juror in the 1991 murder trial of Daniel Rakowitz, who was dubbed the “Butcher of Tompkins Square Park” after he reportedly murdered his girlfriend Monika Beerle, “dismembered” and “boiled” Beerle’s “head for soup,” and “boasted that he ate her brains.”

According to Hostin, she was the only reason Rakowitz was eventually found “not guilty by reason of mental disease.”

The context around Tuesday’s View discussion is important. Hostin believes Lindsay Clancy should be found not guilty for the same reason, even after Clancy admitted to murdering her three children. So here is Hostin relaying a 35-year-old story where she alone — ALONE! — bravely stood up for another poor soul who was a victim of psychosis. She alone — ALONE! — would have been Lindsay Clancy’s champion 35 years ago. She alone — ALONE! — stood on principle to sway the other 11 jurors to come to a righteous verdict.

Her own words:

“The insanity defense has been around in Massachusetts for 182 years, so I think it’s well established, and I thought absolutely that she [Lindsay Clancy] was not criminally responsible by reason of insanity,” Hostin said. And then came the tale: “The reason I feel so strongly about this holdout juror, is because I was a holdout juror in a case — in the Daniel Rakowitz case. I don’t know if people remember it, The Butcher of Tompkins Square Park.”

“It was before I went to law school,” she added. “I’m in the New York Times. Apparently, ‘several jurors questioned afterwards said one holdout juror was principally responsible for preventing them from returning a guilty verdict.’ That was me.”

Except, yeah, no…

According to reporting at the time, not only was the sole holdout some unemployed guy who deliberately milked the deliberations to take advantage of the $15 a day jurors received, Hostin is quoted… and this is really something… as someone who believed Rakowitz “knew what he was doing,” which sounds to me like she believed he was guilty.

Said juror Ascuncion Cummings [Sunny Hostin’s birth name], “Yes, I believe he did it. I believe he butchered the body and almost committed the perfect crime. He knew what he was doing.”

Here’s the report:

Remember The View is a “news” program, part of ABC News.

Remember, leftists are never held accountable for anything.

Remember, the Disney Grooming Syndicate owns ABC News and is now a leftist Super PAC.

My two cents? The New York Times probably didn’t name the holdout juror, so Hostin thought enough time had passed that she could claim it was her. If anyone else on that jury came forward to contradict her, she knew she could smear them as liars and that her confederates in the corporate media would dox and destroy the whistleblower’s character. What Hostin didn’t count on was this Daily News report being out there.

If Hostin’s lying, and I think she is, there will be no consequences because — all together now… Democrats sure got it good.