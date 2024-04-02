Spring Storms Prompt Tornado Watches and Warnings Across U.S.

Spring storms are prompting tornado watches and warnings across portions of the United States, which come just days ahead of the fiftieth anniversary of what some consider the “worst tornado outbreak in U.S. history.”

Severe storms swept across the midwest on Monday and continue to make their way through the Ohio Valley and into the South. According to the Weather Channel, “There have been more than 120 reports of severe weather from this storm system since Monday morning, from Texas to the Ohio Valley.” Several tornadoes have been reported, and some have shared footage of the twisters — and their aftermath — on social media:

QLCS tornado damage on the north side of Evansville, IN from this mornings storms around 6 AM pic.twitter.com/oHlenTV0RS — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) April 2, 2024

Here’s what the tornado warned storm looked like last night on approach to Barnsdall, OK (looking SW and W). The vivid lights are the refinery on the south part of town. Most of the most serious damage I found was on the east half of town which would be near the center of this… pic.twitter.com/C2lA6vI9ym — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) April 2, 2024

Storm chaser @aaronjayjack captured incredible time-lapse footage of a supercell south of Warrenton, Missouri, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/8YIrEa5ZEY — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 2, 2024

Gorilla hail northwest of DFW with supercell causing chaos on the highways near Justin, TX! @accuweather pic.twitter.com/WmEfHMqOUu — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) April 2, 2024

On Tuesday, a strong storm blasted through Charleston, West Virginia. The storm system produced winds of up to 90 mph, according to readings from the Huntington Airport. Video footage shows the aftermath of the storm, which caused damage to a building on Quarrier St. in Charleston:

#BREAKING #URGENT 🚨🚨🚨🚨 Tornado hits Charleston, West Virginia earlier today. There is heavy damage across the city. pic.twitter.com/z5EgJRPHCS — Brian’s Breaking News and Intel (@intelFromBrian) April 2, 2024

Several tornado watches and warnings have gone into effect in various areas throughout the day and will continue:

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kentucky until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/a5qB3lfUhI — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) April 2, 2024

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri until 6 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/upGVaYxAQq — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) April 2, 2024

Tornado Warning continues for Grantsville WV, Brohard WV and Millstone WV until 11:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/siXY5C1A5q — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) April 2, 2024

Tornado Warning continues for Summersville WV, Smithers WV and Gauley Bridge WV until 11:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/oyaiotlOgX — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) April 2, 2024

Tornado Warning including Oak Hill WV, Fayetteville WV and Richwood WV until 12:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/4jwFwD0SNh — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) April 2, 2024

Tornado Warning including Pullman WV, Auburn WV and Leopold WV until 11:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/IrZQeSNMhQ — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) April 2, 2024

The latest bout of storms prompts reminders of what Fox Weather describes as one of the “deadliest tornado outbreaks in American history,” which occurred from April 3 to 4, 1974.

