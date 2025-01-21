Snow in Florida as Winter Storm Sweeps the South

There is snowfall in Florida as a winter storm sweeps the South, with several southern states — including portions of the Sunshine State — under a Winter Storm Warning.

Videos and photos across social media show snowfall in (so far) the Florida Panhandle.

“We continue to prepare for a widespread winter storm, which is expected to bring snow, sleet, and ice across North Florida today and into tonight,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in an update on social media Tuesday, a day after issuing an executive order on the weather system affecting the Sunshine State. The order itself garnered a bit of attention, as the governor referenced the “Gulf of America.”

“Winter storm conditions can change rapidly, and ice accumulation from freezing rain makes hazardous driving conditions likely,” DeSantis continued.

“If you are in an affected area, please stay off the roads,” he continued. “Floridians are, by nature, not prepared for driving in ice and snow, and this can be extremely dangerous.”

The Winter Storm Warning spans from portions of Louisiana to North Carolina, covering the entirety of the Florida panhandle and even creeping close to the northeast portion of the state. Remarkably, Jacksonville, Florida, is among the areas under a Winter Storm Warning, as the National Weather Service warns of “snow, freezing rain & entry mix of precipitation.” Portions of northeast Florida could see these conditions after 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to the update.

Surrounding areas are under a freeze warning, with “sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected.”