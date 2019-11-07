Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said she was left “angry” by President Donald Trump’s aggressive actions against Iran and siding with Saudi Arabia.

“Damn right it makes me angry,” Gabbard, a Democrat 2020 candidate for president, said in reaction to Trump’s foreign policy in the Middle East. She was speaking in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on the Breitbart News Daily radio show on Sirius XM Patriot 125.

She said:

To see President Trump continuing these policies of doubling and tripling down support for Saudi Arabia even as they continue to support Al Qaeda, to see President Trump sending more of my brothers and sisters in arms to Saudi Arabia to protect their oil fields, to protect their infrastructure, again a country that directly supports the very same terrorist group that attacked us on 9/11, damn right it makes me angry, this is a betrayal not only for me and every service member in this country, its a betrayal for every one of these 9/11 families and first responders it’s a betrayal of every single American and should deserve a strong response.

Gabbard endorsed the idea of getting back into the Iran nuclear deal reached by former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State John Kerry.

“There are flaws in the Iran nuclear agreement, but we are better off being in the agreement,” she said, citing a preference for some level of access to monitor Iran’s nuclear activity.

She warned that President Trump’s increasing “draconian” sanctions on Iran and troop deployments in the area would only incite war between Iran and the United States

“We are not only pushing our country closer and closer to a war with Iran that would be far more devastating and costly than anything we saw with the war in Iraq,” she said.