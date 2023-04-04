Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday after his arraignment called Democrat New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg a “criminal.”

“The criminal is the district attorney because he illegally leaked massive amounts of grand jury information for which he should be prosecuted or, at a minimum, he should resign,” Trump told a cheering crowd gathered at his Mar-a-Lago home.

“And Alvin Bragg’s wife confirmed a report that claimed her husband ‘has Trump nailed’ on felonies. She has since locked down her Twitter account,” he continued:

His chief prosecutor who represented the Democrats and crooked Hillary Clinton, a firm run by Chuck Schumer’s brother, Robert, He quit the firm in order to go to work in the D.A. office in order to get Trump. Can you imagine that? Hillary Clinton’s lawyer, Democrat lawyer, Democrat firm, ultimately he quit as chief prosecutor because Bragg didn’t think he had a case. Think of it, the same guy that brought this ridiculous thing today.

Bragg indicted Trump on Thursday and Breitbart News reported Saturday that Bragg was expected to argue that “Trump classifying a reimbursement in October 2016 to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘hush money’ to porn actress Stormy Daniels as legal expenses was a state crime of falsifying business records, which would be at most a misdemeanor.”

Meanwhile, Trump recently called for Bragg’s resignation claiming he leaked the points of indictment to the media, Breitbart News reported Monday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said of Bragg, “Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF. He will go down in Judicial history, and his Trump Hating wife will be, I am sure, very proud of him!”

During his historic arraignment Tuesday, the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, according to Breitbart News.

