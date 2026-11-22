Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said President Donald Trump has “confused his Facebook friend list with our national security.”

Partial transcript as follows:

JONATHAN KARL: We heard from Director Clayton a very direct answer about Vladimir Putin, he is not our friend in Ukraine.

EMANUEL: Yes. Well, no, he’s not our friend — well, first of all, that’s not an accurate answer just in Ukraine. He’s not —

KARL: Well, he didn’t say “just,” but, yes.

EMANUEL: OK. He’s not our friend in the Middle East where —

KARL: Iran.

EMANUEL: — we have lost — we have lost men and women who executed the commander in chief’s national security goal. And we have lost them because of the technology and the information that Russia gave Iran. Third, he’s not our friend in the Indo Pacific, where they just buzzed Japan, the long pole of our national security in the Far East. So limiting it to Ukraine and also not just Ukraine, he’s not our friend in Europe, given what he’s doing on the gray zone attacks. And also, Jon, let me add, he is now providing technology to China on the submarines where we have a strategic advantage against China. He — they are building both China, Iran, North Korea with Russia, a most advanced drone that is beating the defenses there. It’s not — the problem here is you have a president who confused his Facebook friend list with our national security. And that is not just limited to Ukraine. When he does that, it explains to me the director doesn’t understand the full depth and breadth of what Russia is trying to do to undermine the United States and our security apparatus.